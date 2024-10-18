Win tickets to Jamaican Jerk Fest 2024!

It’s the most delicious day of the year when we Jerk everything and celebrate Jamaican and Caribbean culture! Listen to win your tickets and ignite your taste buds at the 22nd annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Fest on Sunday November 10th at Miramar Regional Park from 1pm to 10pm with over 30 food vendors, kid zone, top DJ’s. Listen to win your tickets all week in the 7am hour with The Jade Alexander Show, 1pm with Ian James and after 5pm with Martica Lopez or register to win below!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 or register on the free Hits 97.3 app between 10.19.24 through 11.8.24. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Fest on Sunday, November 10th, 2024 at Miramar Regional Park. total. $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.