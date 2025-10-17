Win tickets to Jamaican Jerk Fest 2025!

Jerf Fest 2025

HITS 97.3, the Rhythm of Miami, wants to you to experience the Grace Jamaican Jerk Fest, Sunday, November 9th at Miramar Regional Park. Listen to the Jade Alexander show at 8:30am, the Top 5 at 4p with Martica Lopez or download the FREE HITS 97.3 app for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to Hits 97.3 between 10.18.2025 through 11.07.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Sunday, November 9th, 2025 at Miramar Regional Park. Retail value: $100. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

