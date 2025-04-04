Win tickets to Las Olas Food & Food Festival!

Food and Wine

HITS 97.3 wants to send you to Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Fort Lauderdale’s biggest food and wine festival on Friday, April 25, 2025! Enjoy 50+ top restaurants, 200+ wines, live music, and more—all for a great cause benefiting the South Florida American Lung Association. Listen to Martica Lopez’s Top 5 at 4p all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Can’t wait? Use code HITS for $15 off tickets at www.lasolaswff.com

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 4.05.25 through 4.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Fort Lauderdale’s biggest food and wine festival on Friday, April 25, 2025. Approx. retail value $100 total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

