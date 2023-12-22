Win tickets Miami Children’s Museum - Winter Wonderland!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to capture the magic of winter and the holidays at the Miami Children’s Museum- Winter Wonderland! Listen to Martica Lopez every afternoon in the 5pm hour for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets! Glide and twirl on our sock skating rink at the Winter Wonderland exhibit at the Miami Children’s Museum. Cozy up in the igloo reading nook and learn fun facts about snow - maybe even have a snowball fight!

Discover holidays from around the world with activities like ornament making and candle rolling. Watch “Snow Day” an original play performed by their very own theater troupe. There will be visits from Santa too! You’re invited to capture the magic of winter and the holidays at the Miami Children’s Museum.

Located at 980 MacArthur Causeway Miami, FL. Visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org to purchase tickets.

