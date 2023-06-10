Win tickets to Miami Marlins Beerfest !

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Garrett Cooper #26 after Soler hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on May 21, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to the Miami Marlins: Beerfest June 24th at Loan Depot Park! Listen all this week to Jade Alexander in the 7 am hour, for your chance to win. Enjoy sampling of domestic, international and local craft brews with your friends at the ballgame (Must be 21 years of age or older.) The event starts at 5:15 PM and runs through the first inning!

What you’ll receive:

Access to pregame 2-hours before first pitch Beerfest that takes place before 1:10PM games will start at 11AM Beerfest that takes place before 4:10PM games will start at 2PM Beerfest that takes place before 6:10PM games will start at 4PM Beerfest that takes place before 6:40PM games will start at 4:30PM

Souvenir 5oz Beerfest sampling mug

Samples of domestic, international and local craft beers

Ticket to the game

Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase. Valid forms of ID include a United States Driver’s License, United States Identification Card, United States Military Identification Card and Passport. All forms of ID should be current (non-expired) and intact (non-damaged).

More Info: https://www.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/specials/offers#beerfest

Buy Tickets HERE:

Jesus Luzardo (Getty) MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at loanDepot park on October 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.12.23 through 6.16.23. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Miami Marlins: Beerfest. retail value $80: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.