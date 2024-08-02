Win tickets to Paw Patrol Live!

See your favorite pups live on stage in Paw Patrol Live – Heroes Unite, at the Broward Center August 17 & 18.

Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! Listen to The Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am all week for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets!

Paw Patrol 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.3.24 through 8.9.24. Prize: (4) tickets to Paw Patrol at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on August 17th or 18th, 2024. Approx. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.