Win tickets to the Piece by Piece movie screening following the life of Pharrell Williams!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to experience a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience about one of music’s most innovative minds, Pharrell Williams. Download the FREE Hits 97.3 app and register for your chance to win free tickets to the PIECE BY PIECE movie screening on October 5th!

Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor? 20 Feet From Stardom) works to capture Pharrell’s life story in a way that could only be done with the imagination and innovation of LEGO. The film encapsulates the early life and career of the multi-hyphenate Pharrell, from his upbringing in Virginia Beach and the formation of both The Neptunes and the N.E.R.D., and takes viewers through the creative process of some of his biggest hits. Interviews feature the voices of artists Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar among others, to give viewers a look at Pharrell’s expansive career. PIECE BY PIECE opens in theaters on October 11.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 9.24.24 through 10.04.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Piece by Piece movie screening on October 5th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.




