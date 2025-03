HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to enjoy over 40 slides and attractions including the NEW Mega Mayhem water coaster at Rapids Water Park. Tune in to The Top 5 at Noon with Ian James, and The Top 5 at 4pm with Martica Lopez for your chance to win a family 4-pack! Florida’s premier waterpark features a lazy river, 25,000 square foot wave pool, FlowRider surf simulator, and more!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 3.8.25 through 3.14.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to Rapids Water Park. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.