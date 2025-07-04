Win tickets to Rapids Water Park!

Rapids Water Park 2024

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to enjoy over 40 slides and attractions including the NEW Mega Mayhem water coaster at Rapids Water Park. Florida’s premier waterpark features a lazy river, 25,000 square foot wave pool, FlowRider surf simulator, and more! Play Ticket Tag all week at 8:30a with The Jade Alexander Show and with Martica Lopez at 5:30pm and remember the name and city of the winner before you for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 7.7.25 through 7.25.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to Rapids Water Park. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
