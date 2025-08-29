Win tickets to see Ariana Grande!

Boca’s own Ariana Grade is coming back home to South Florida and HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your FREE tickets before you can buy them! Wake up with the Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ariana Grande June 30th 2026 at Amerant Bank Arena on “the eternal sunshine tour”.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.30.25 through 9.12.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Ariana Grande on June 30th 2026 at Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $200 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group