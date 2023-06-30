Win tickets to see Bluey’s Big Play!

HITS 97.3 wants to take you to see Bluey’s Big Play at the Au Rene Theater July 22 & July 23. Don’t miss Bluey as you’ve never seen it before! Bluey and Bingo pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series, featuring brilliantly created puppets. Download the FREE HTS 97.3 app for your chance to win tickets. You can also get tickets at BrowardCenter.org.

More Info HERE: https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/blueys-big-play

Register Below:





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on HITS97.COM OR HITS 973 App between 7.1.23 through 7.7.23. Prize: (2) pair of tickets Bluey’s Big Play at the Au Rene Theater July 22 & July 23. 2023. Approx. retail value: total. $75. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.