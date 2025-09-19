Win tickets to see Cardi B!

Cardi B 2026

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami, wants to take you to see Cardi B on her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” April 14th, 2026 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Listen to Chi-Chi’s Top 5 at 8pm all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 9.20.25 through 10.3.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Cardi B on her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” April 14th, 2026 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $199 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!