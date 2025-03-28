Win tickets to see Chris Brown!

Chris Brown 2025

Chris Brown is celebrating 20 years in the music industry, and he’s bringing the Breezy Bowl 20th Anniversary Tour to Loan Depot Park on July 30th. Tune in to Martica Lopez all week at 5:30pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 3.29.25 through 4.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl 20th Anniversary Tour at the Loan Depot Park on July 30th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $199.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!