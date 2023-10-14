Win tickets to see Crossroads Movie October 23rd & October 25th!

CROSSROADS

In celebration of Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Crossroads returns to the big screen October 23rd & October 25th ! Experience the magic a new with bonus features never before seen in theater, Featuring a mostly female led production, experience friendship, self-discovery and the transformative power of the unknown!

Download the FREE HITS 97.3 App for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

A list of participating theaters can be found at www.CrossroadsFanEvent.com

Cross Roads

Register below:


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register to HITS 97.3 website or HITS 97.3 App on 10.14.23.- 10.20.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Crossroads Movie on October 23rd & October 25th 2023. Approx. retail value: $45 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!