Win tickets to see Crossroads Movie October 23rd & October 25th!

In celebration of Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Crossroads returns to the big screen October 23rd & October 25th ! Experience the magic a new with bonus features never before seen in theater, Featuring a mostly female led production, experience friendship, self-discovery and the transformative power of the unknown!

Download the FREE HITS 97.3 App for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

A list of participating theaters can be found at www.CrossroadsFanEvent.com

Cross Roads

Register below:





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register to HITS 97.3 website or HITS 97.3 App on 10.14.23.- 10.20.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Crossroads Movie on October 23rd & October 25th 2023. Approx. retail value: $45 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.