HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Kylie Minogue on her Tension Tour at the Kaseya Center April 14th, 2025. Listen to Martica Lopez at 5:30pm all week for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 10.12.24 through 10.18.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Kylie Minogue on her Tension Tour at the Kaseya Center April 14th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.