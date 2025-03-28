Win tickets to see Lady Gaga at the Kaseya Center!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Lady Gaga on “The Mayhem Ball” tour August 31st at the Kaseya Center! Tune in to The Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 3.29.25 through 4.4.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to see Lady Gaga on “The Mayhem Ball” tour August 31st, 2025 at the Kaseya Center. Approx. retail value: $250.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.





