Win tickets to see Lady Gaga at the Kaseya Center!

Lady Gaga 2025

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Lady Gaga on “The Mayhem Ball” tour August 31st at the Kaseya Center! Tune in to The Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 3.29.25 through 4.4.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to see Lady Gaga on “The Mayhem Ball” tour August 31st, 2025 at the Kaseya Center. Approx. retail value: $250.00 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!