Win tickets to see Nelly, Kane Brown and Marshmello at the Hard Rock Live!

Hits 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Nelly, Kane Brown and special guest Marshmello take over Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 1st to kick off the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend!

Listen to the Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am for your chance to win a pair!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to Hits 97.3 between 3.28.26 through 4.3.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Nelly, Kane Brown and Marshmello at Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 1. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.