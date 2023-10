Neyo and Robin Thicke are bringing their “Time of our Lives” tour to the Hard Rock Live, Sun, November 26th! Listen to Jade Alexander in the 7am hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets on HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami!

More Info: https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/events/ne-yo-and-robin-thicke

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter listen to HITS 97.3 on 10.16.23.- 10.20.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Neyo and Robin Thicke are bringing their “Time of our Lives” tour to the Hard Rock Live, Sun, November 26th 2023. Approx. retail value: $120 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.