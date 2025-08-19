Win tickets to see Shaggy at LIV at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to send you to BLEAULIVE at Fontainebleau Miami Beach to see Shaggy LIVE at LIV on Friday, August 29th! Fontainebleau Miami Beach is wrapping up summer in style with its BLEAULIVE entertainment series, headlined by none other than Grammy™-winning hitmaker and international sensation, Shaggy. Known for global hits like It Wasn’t Me, Boombastic, Angel, and Oh Carolina, Shaggy will bring his signature reggae-infused energy to the world-renowned LIV nightclub on Friday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Listen all week to Martica Lopez at 5:30 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Guests must be 21 and over with a valid ID.

Tickets available now at www.BLEAULIVE.com

*Winner must be 21+ years of age or older.*

Register below for a chance to win:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 21+. To enter, listen or register on the free Hits 97.3 between 8.19.25 through 8.28.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Shaggy at LIV on Friday, August 29th LIV at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. Approx. retail value: $150 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.