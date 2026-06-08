Win tickets to see Shakira at the Kaseya Center!

HITS 97.3,The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Shakira on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”, July, 2nd at the Kaseya Center!

Play Ticket Tag all week at 830a with The Jade Alexander Show and with Martica Lopez at 5:30pm and remember the name and city of the winner before you for your chance to win!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 6.8.26 through 6.19.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Shakira Las Mujeres Ya NoLloran World Tour 2026 at Kaseya Center on July 2, 2026. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.