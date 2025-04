HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see Shakira on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour at the Hard Rock Stadium, June 7th. Tune in to The Jade Alexander Show at 8:30am for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 4.5.25 through 4.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Shakira on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour at the Hard Rock Stadium, June 7th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $170 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.