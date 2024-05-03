Win tickets to see Tiffany Haddish!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tiffany Haddish! Download the FREE HITS 97.3 app and register for your chance to win a pair of VIP Brunch and Show tickets to see Award Winning Comedian, Actress and Bestselling Author, TIFFANY HADDISH coming to the Casino at Dania Beach Sunday, May 26th for an Intimate Conversation and Reading of her new book “I CURSE YOU WITH JOY” celebrating her breakout success and the lessons she learned along the way - both the joy and pain.

All Proceeds Benefit The Embrace Girls Foundation’s Literacy Initiative. Sponsored By the Team at Interiors by Steven G., and and HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami.

Purchase tickets at CasinoDaniaBeach.com.

Tiffany Haddish Book Event 2024

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register on the free HITS 97.3 app between 5.4.24 through 5.10.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of VIP Brunch and Show tickets to see TIFFANY HADDISH at the Casino at Dania Beach on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.