HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your chance to see Usher on his Past, Present, Future Tour at the Kaseya Center! Listen all week for an Usher song to play during Martica Lopez’s show anytime from 2p-7p for your shot to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 2.10.24 through 2.16.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Usher on his Past, Present, Future Tour at the Kaseya Center on October 11th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $200 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.