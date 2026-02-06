Win tickets to see ZAYN’s “The Konnakol” Tour!

HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to see ZAYN on The Konnakol Tour, November 20th at the Kaseya Center. Listen to Martica Lopez’s Top 5 at 4p for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 2/7/26-2/13/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see ZAYN on The Konnakol Tour, November 20th at the Kaseya Center. Retail value of: $121. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

©2021 Cox Media Group