Win tickets to Spin for a Cause DJ Battle!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you to Kids In Distress /Family Central’s 4th Annual DJ Battle on Tuesday, Sept. 9th at The Venue, Fort Lauderdale. Listen all week to Martica Lopez at 3:30pm to win a pair of tickets to the 4th Annual DJ Battle on Tuesday, September 9th at The Venue, Fort Lauderdale.

Sponsored by Kids In Distress, Family Central & HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.23.25 through 8.29.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Spin for a Cause at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, September 9th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.

Cox Media Group