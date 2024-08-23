Win tickets to Spin for a Cause DJ Battle!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to have an entertaining evening at Spin for a Cause at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, September 17th! Enjoy a night of watching a bracket-style DJ battle, with live entertainment, food, an open bar, raffles, and more, all to benefit 20,000 children and families served by Kids in Distress and Family Central. Listen to Martica Lopez all week at 3:30pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to have fun and make a difference in our community.

Visit www.SpinforACause.org to learn more!

Spin for a Cause

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.24.24 through 8.30.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Spin for a Cause at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, September 17th, 2024. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.













Cox Media Group