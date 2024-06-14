Win tickets to the The Miami Children’s Museum!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you and your family to experience the Miami Children’s Museum this summer. Tune in to the Jade Alexander Morning Show all week in the 7:00 am hour for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

This summer, travel back to prehistoric times by visiting Roar & Explore with Dinosaurs, the new thrilling exhibit at the Miami Children’s Museum! Seven breathtaking animatronic dinosaurs in unique environments, from a friendly Triceratops to a fierce T-Rex! Young explorers can dig around the fossil pit and learn about these magnificent creatures.

Visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org to purchase tickets today!

The Miami Children’s Museum is at 980 Macarthur Causeway, Miami FL 33132





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 on 6.16.24 - 6.21.24 Odds vary. Prize: (1) family 4-pack of tickets to The Miami Children’s Museum. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.