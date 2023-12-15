Win tickets to Vibra Urbana!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami want to take you to the biggest Reggaeton festival in the U.S., Vibra Urbana, featuring Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Ivy Queen and more, February 17th and 18th at the Miami Dade County Fair & Expo! Listen to Martica Lopez every afternoon in the 5pm hour, be caller # 9 and you will get GA tickets!

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be upgraded to VIP tickets! To enter for the Grand Prize, download the free HITS 973 App and register for your chance to win!

For more info: https://www.vibraurbanafest.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter listen to HITS 97.3 on 12.16.23.- 12.22.23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Vibra Urbana on February 17th and 18th 2023 at the Miami Dade County Fair & Expo. Approx. retail value: $300 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.