Win tickets to When Music Meets Art!

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami has your tickets to experience When Music Meets Art during Art Basel Week with music by DJ Vic Latino and a special performance by Mariah Angelique, Sunday, December 8th at Daer in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Listen all week to Martica Lopez and Vic Latino during the Mix at 6 for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Buy tickets, here!

Art Basel Event

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hits 97.3 between 11.30.24 through 12.6.24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to When Music Meets Art during Art Basel Week with music by DJ Vic Latino and a special performance by Mariah Angelique, Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at Daer in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.