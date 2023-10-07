Win tickets to Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami!

Join Zoo Miami at Zoo Boo October 28th and 29th . Families and kids ages 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat in costumes, participate in costume contests and more! Don’t miss seeing our wild animals enjoy their Halloween goodies too! Martica Lopez will be hosting the costume contest on October 28th!

Listen to HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami all week in the 7am & 4pm hour for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets or get your tickets today at shop.zoomiami.org.

More Info: https://www.zoomiami.org/upcoming-events/event/zoo-boo-2023

ZOO BOO





