HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants to take you and the family to experience the Canine Champions for Conservation at Zoo Miami going on now till August 13th. Enjoy this high energy dog show that features rescue dogs that provide guest interaction and doggie meet and greets at the end of each show.

Tune in every morning in the 7:00am hour to Jade Alexander for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets.

Buy Tickets HERE:









NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 6.19.23 through 6.23.23. Prize: (4) tickets to Canine Champions for Conservation at Zoo Miami going on now till August 13th 2023. Approx. retail value $100: total. WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.