Win VIP tickets to Rolling Loud Miami 2024!

Rolling Loud 2024

HITS 97.3, The Rhythm of Miami wants you to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud at the Hard Rock Stadium, December 13th-15th, in style with two VIP tickets! Listen all week to Martica Lopez’s Top 5 at 4pm countdown for your chance to see Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and more!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to HITS 97.3 between 8.17.24 through 8.30.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of VIP tickets to the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud at the Hard Rock Stadium on December 13th-15th. Approx. retail value: $400 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.




