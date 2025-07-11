Win Your Way Into SUMMER DAZE – Miami’s Premier Rooftop Pool Party!

Arlo Pool Party

Hits 97.3, the Rhythm of Miami, wants you to end your summer at the hottest rooftop pool party and fashion show in the city… Summer Daze at Arlo Wynwood, Friday, July 25. Listen all week at 3:30p with Martica Lopez and during the Top 5 at 8 with Chichi for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Fashion, cocktails, a live DJ, and that signature Miami vibe.

SUMMER DAZE – Rooftop Pool Party 📍 Arlo Hotel Rooftop, 2217 NW Miami Ct, Wynwood 📅 July 25, 2025. Rooftop opens at 5 PM 🎧 Live DJ set by Rick Sancho 🍹 Curated cocktails, rooftop pool, skyline views 💃 Influencers, fashion, art, music, and that signature Miami energy

Eventbrite Link: SUMMER DAZE - Presented by Arlo Wynwood

Arlo Pool Party

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HITS 97.3 between 7.12.25 through 7.18.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the SUMMER DAZE at Arlo Wynwood - Miami’s Hottest Rooftop Pool Party on July 25th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WFLC Contest Rules – Hits 97.3.
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!