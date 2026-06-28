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Rehabilitation costs are shaping the value of injury settlements since the cost of medical rehab is a major settlement factor, and future expenses can increase settlement values. Rehab costs also reflect the overall impact of an injury, and accurate documentation of the costs can strengthen injury claims.

According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST), injuries are responsible for over 3 million non-fatal injuries per year. Not only can the pain and trauma be challenging to deal with, but there are financial burdens on top of that.

Those who have been injured as a result of the actions or neglect of another party can look into injury settlements. Rehabilitation costs are shaping the value of these settlements for the following reasons.

Is the Cost of Medical Rehabilitation a Major Settlement Factor?

The medical side of things makes up the biggest rehabilitation expenses following a serious injury. They can include:

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Speech therapy

Pain management

Follow-up appointments

Specialized equipment

These treatments can also continue for months or even years, so it's important to get compensation for rehab costs. The more extensive and medically necessary the rehabilitation plan, the greater the financial damages that may be claimed.

Can Future Rehabilitation Expenses Increase Settlement Values?

Many injuries require ongoing rehab long after the initial hospital stay, which is why future medical costs play an important role in calculating settlement value. Catastrophic injuries may require:

Years of therapy

Home modifications

Assistive devices

Periodic evaluations

Rather than solely focus on bills that have already been incurred, settlements often account for projected rehabilitation needs over the injured person's expected recovery timeline.

Rehabilitation Costs Also Reflect the Overall Impact of an Injury

The amount spent on rehabilitation often shows how significantly an injury has affected a person's daily life. For example, extensive therapy usually indicates:

Reduced mobility

Chronic pain

Diminished independence

Limitations that interfere with work and personal activities

These factors may influence additional components of the injury claim process. People can often get compensation beyond medical expenses, including that for pain and suffering, loss of earning capacity, and reduced quality of life.

Accurate Documentation of Rehabilitation Costs Strengthens Injury Claims

Maintaining detailed records of rehabilitation expenses is essential if you want to get the maximum value in your injury settlement. The following all help establish the full financial impact of rehab:

Medical invoices

Therapy attendance logs

Prescription receipts

Transportation costs for treatment

Recommendations from healthcare providers

Consistent documentation can show that you're actively following prescribed treatment, and this can make it more difficult for insurers to argue that the injuries are less severe than claimed.

If you need help understanding injury claims, hiring a Pasadena injury claims attorney can be a good idea.

Rehab Costs Can Significantly Affect Injury Settlements

Rehab costs can have a big impact on injury settlements, so it's essential to keep track of them all. The more detailed records you have, the better, as you can then maximize the chances of getting financial security as you heal, both physically and mentally.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.