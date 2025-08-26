13 times Taylor and Travis made us swoon 💍❤

FILE PHOTO: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Now that the happy couple is OFFICIALLY engaged, let’s take a walk down memory lane at a few of the relationship moments that made the internet swoon.

Before the two were even dating Travis talked about wanting to shoot his shot on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

This one is more of an Easter egg, back in September 2023 when the dating rumors were spiraling, Taylor was spotted in New York wearing an opal necklace. Turns our Travis’ birthstone is an opal and all the Swifties were convinced this was Taylor’s way of soft launching the relationship. On September 24, 2023 Taylor was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom!!!!!!! Although the relationship was still not official this was such a wholesome moment seeing Taylor with Travis’ mom.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

When Travis gushed about Taylor on his New Heights podcast saying, “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy. I um....I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course." And then he dropped one of her own lyrics, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that shit was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end .” 😍 When Travis purchased a $6 million home in October 2023 so they can have better security and privacy. Now THAT’S love 🤑 Now that Taylor attended a handful of Travis’ work events football games it was time for him to return the favor for her first show of the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires AND SO MUCH HAPPENED. Not only did she change the “Karma” lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs...”

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics to ‘Karma’ while performing at the Eras Tour with Travis Kelce in the audience:



“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”



pic.twitter.com/yqb5eweDMy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

We also got SO MUCH CONTENT of the couple interacting at the show.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Travis gushed about Taylor in his November 2023 interview with WSJ Mag saying in brief he’s “never dated anyone” with an “aura” like hers. He also mentioned “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” AWWWWW In December 2023 Taylor was names TIME’s Person of the Year (HELL YEAH!!!!!) and she divulged a lot about their relationship dating back to before they were even official.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told the outlet. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The infamous kiss that happened when The Chiefs win the AFC Championship game

A romance in photos BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Fast forward to when the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and we got ANOTHER on field moment between the two 😘

A romance in photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not to mention all the post game publicity the couple received!!

📹| Taylor singing along to a remix of "You Belong With Me” at the Chiefs super bowl after party! pic.twitter.com/2f7CrdHywz — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

In June 2024 when Travis FINALLY makes his Eras Tour ON STAGE debut 🎩

A romance in photos LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

When Taylor and Travis attended the US Open together looking ADORABLE

A romance in photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

2024 US Open - Final Day NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Of course we have to end it with the cherry on top of it all, their engagement on August 26th, 2025 ❤️

Now cue the rumors of a wedding ceremony at (or preferably after) the Super Bowl if the Chiefs run it back!!

