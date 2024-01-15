75th Emmys: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong win Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, respectively, during Monday night's 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Yeun and Wong won for their roles as Danny Cho and Amy Lau in Netflix's Beef. With her win, Wong made history, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for a lead role.

Also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category were Taron EgertonKumail NanjianiEvan PetersDaniel Radcliffe and Michael Shannon.

When Yeun accepted his award, he gave a shoutout to Beef's on-set photographer, Andrew Cooper.

“There were days when it was difficult to live in Danny’s skin. Sometimes I wanted to judge him, sometimes I wanted to make fun of him,” Yeun said of his character.  He then thanked Cooper for some key advice that he gave him: “He pulled me aside and said, ‘Never bail on Danny.’”

Nominated alongside Wong in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category were Lizzy CaplanJessica ChastainDominique FishbackRiley Keough and Kathryn Hahn.

Wong thanked her Beef family and her loved ones, including her late father.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without my parents ... my father, who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me – my hilarious father who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure,” Wong said.

