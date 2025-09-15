77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series

Seth Rogen won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, while Jean Smart won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Deborah Vance on Hacks during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards.
The other nominees for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series were Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.
Jennifer Coolidge presented the outstanding lead actress honor to Smart. The award marks Smart's fourth time winning for her starring role on Hacks.
The other nominees in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series were Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.
