'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast

Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey star in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 1. (Steffan Hill/HBO)

Westeros is getting a few new faces.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined the season 2 cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO made the announcement to its official Game of Thrones social media accounts on Wednesday.

"Every journey needs new companions," the post's caption reads.

Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay takes on the role of Ser Bennis and Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on Jan. 18 and finished its run on Feb. 22. It consisted of six half-hour episodes about the adventures of an unexpected duo and is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to the show's official logline. "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The show takes place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

