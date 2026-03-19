ABC has officially canceled Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Taylor Frankie Paul is the star of season 22 of ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' (Michael Kirchoff/Disney)

TMZ has confirmed that this season of “The Bachelorette” will not air on Sunday as scheduled.

ABC has pulled the plug on the show amid the recent claims of domestic abuse, and the 2023 video of her fighting with her baby daddy.

TMZ is reporting that a Disney Entertainment spokesperson told them “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

This is the first time an entire season of “The Bachelorette” has been canceled after filming wrapped.