Accidental overdose killed 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

Investigators have determined a cause of death for Euphoria star Angus Cloud on July 31, and it appears to have been a tragic accident.

A representative for the Alameda County coroner's office told ABC Audio that the actor's death on July 21 was caused by "accidental acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines."

Incidentally, the cause of death is as his mother, Lisa Cloud, suspected.

In the wake of the actor's death, there was speculation that the 25-year-old may have died by suicide, as he was reportedly distraught about his father's death.

However, Angus' mother posted to Facebook on August 4 to say the actor "did not intend to end his life."

She said that despite the family tragedy, Angus was "joyful," and "spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college" and help her through the tragedy.

She wrote, "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's [sic], fell asleep, and didn't wake up."

Lisa added, "[W]e may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," but it remains "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

