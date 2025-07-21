Adam Sandler talks his return in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler's beloved character, Happy Gilmore, is making his return in Happy Gilmore 2, and things have definitely changed.

Nearly 30 years since Happy first hit the big screen, Happy Gilmore became a '90s classic that helped launch Sandler into comedy superstardom with its one-liners and over-the-top antics on the golf course.

In an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Monday, Sandler shared why he decided to bring Gilmore out of retirement, revealing that fan requests for a sequel finally got to him.

"When I walk down the street a lotta times people will say, 'You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?'" he shared. "And for 28 years, I was like, 'What are you talking about? No.' And then all of a sudden I was like, 'Maybe.'"

Sandler said Gilmore's life now it isn't quite what it used to be.

"He's older. He's a little thicker, as you can tell from one of these camera angles," Sandler joked. "But Happy Gilmore's life isn't perfect right now at the beginning of the movie. And he's a family man, and he's gettin' back into the golf game."

The film, which was announced by Netflix in May 2024, also boasts a star-studded cast with cameos from Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and even professional golfers.

Strahan asked how Sandler managed to pull such an impressive lineup together.

​​"I don't know how it happened," he shared. "We wrote 'em stuff, everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job. Every day, someone cool would show up and we'd hang out."

The movie is also a family affair for Sandler, featuring his wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler.

Happy Gilmore 2 swings onto Netflix on July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.