Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce will be in 'Happy Gilmore 2', as Travis loads action movie Loose Cannons

Travis Kelce's Hollywood career is taking off, with possibly two new roles, including one the Happy Gilmore superfan made no bones about begging to get.

The host of the forthcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? came up when Adam Sandler appeared Tuesday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We have something nice for Travis. He's going to come by," Sandler said of avid golfer and NFL star Kelce's participation in the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.

Adam also said of Travis, "What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell."

On the New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he'd do "anything" to be in the Gilmore sequel, including being a "f****** extra."

Sandler has employed his sports heroes in the past: former NFL stars like Michael Irvin in 2005's The Longest Yard, NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal in 2012's Grown Up 2, Kevin Garnett in 2019's Uncut Gems, and a handful of ballers in 2022's Hustle, including Juancho Hernangómez.

As reported, Travis will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's TV series Grotesquerie, and according to Variety, he's in talks to star in the action flick Loose Cannons from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and his stunt-centric 87Eleven Entertainment banner.

