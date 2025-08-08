'Air Bud Returns' opens casting call to find basketball-loving golden retriever

Does your dog have what it takes to be the next Air Bud?

A nationwide casting call has opened up to find the next golden retriever to star in the upcoming film Air Bud Returns.

Robert Vince, who created the Air Bud franchise and has produced all 14 of its films, made the announcement in a video shared to the official Air Bud TV YouTube channel on Friday.

"For the first time ever, we're opening up the auditions for the next Air Bud," Vince said, before introducing the film's lead animal trainer, Mark Forbes.

"We're launching a nationwide search for our final star. We need a dog who is a purebred golden retriever, who's athletic, and, ideally, he would love basketball just like the original Air Bud," Forbes said.

The first Air Bud film was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

This new film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who has always dreamed of being a basketball player. After his dad passes away, he feels like his dream might be impossible, until he "discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy," according to an official synopsis. "Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!"

Air Bud Returns comes to theaters in summer 2026.

