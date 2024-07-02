Alan Ritchson "dropping weight," losing "pearly whites" for role in 'Motor City'

Alan Ritchson came to fame as the hulking title character in the Prime Video hit Reacher, but he's apparently doing some downsizing.

The actor seemed to (impossibly) bulk up even more for his role as "mad dog" WWII hero Anders Lassen in the buzzy action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but according to his Instagram, he'll be looking different in his next project.

"How do you completely transform when you only have a few days to transition from Reacher to your next role in period action piece extraordinaire, #MotorCity? You bring out the big guns," Ritchson captioned a video of his prep work.

That ironically includes shedding some of his own big guns, and he thanked intermittent fasting superstar Thomas DeLauer for helping him "drop weight fast."

Referring to video of him getting some work done on his chompers, Ritchson thanked a cosmetic dentist "for a less pearly set of pearly whites" and makeup artist Kat Crisp for "some new character specific tats."

Ritchson explained, "My goal is always to make a character as real for you as humanely possible. Not having days off between jobs makes it hard to go as far as I want, but I'll get as close to unrecognizable as possible."

He adds, "I refuse to play myself. You've never experienced anything like Motor City."

The revenge film from director Timur Bekmambetov just started filming and also stars Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber and Ben Foster.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.