Andrew McCarthy's Brat Pack documentary 'Brats' to debut on Hulu

ABC News Studios and independent film studio NEON announced on Monday that Andrew McCarthy's anticipated documentary Brats will debut on Thursday, June 13, on Hulu.

The streaming premiere will come after the movie makes its debut earlier that month as part of the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

According to its producers, Brats "looks at the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded the Brat Pack."

"McCarthy reunites with his fellow Brat Packers — friends, colleagues and former foes, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton, many of whom he had not seen for over 30 years — to answer the question: What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?"

The doc also has McCarthy chatting with writer David Blum, who coined the term back in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

Mike Kelley, who heads ABC News Studios, said of McCarthy, "Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film," calling Brats "a deeply personal, surprising and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios."

