Andy Serkis marks start of production on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

The official cast list for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Production has started on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema released a video on Tuesday marking the start of cameras rolling on the Andy Serkis-directed film.

The video follows Serkis arriving on set of production day 1. He is dressed in a motion-capture suit and speaks directly to a camera. "Here we go, on to the mo-cap stage for day 1," he says.

As soon as he enters a room, someone says, "Director's on set. Let's standby please, everybody."

The first scene of the shoot features Serkis as his iconic character Gollum. He completely transforms into the character as the camera rolls, before using Gollum's signature voice to say, "And, action!"

Several original Lord of the Rings cast members will reprise their celebrated performances in the upcoming film. Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will play the hobbit Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil.

As seen in the video, Serkis will perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.

Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Also confirmed to join the film's cast is Kate Winslet. As the film's story delves into Gollum's past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

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