Anne Hathaway on how "angel" Christopher Nolan kept her career on track after post-Oscar win "hate"

While winning an Oscar is considered a career apex for an actor, Anne Hathaway has said it led to an explosion of "hate" against her.

In 2021, she admitted to The Sun she was shocked to once see an article titled "Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?"

Now, in a new cover story, The Idea of You producer and star reveals to Vanity Fair that the blowback after her win for Les Misérables wasn't just internet snarking. "A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," she admits.

She explains it was Oscar-winning Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who had previously cast her as Selena Kyle/Catwoman in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, who kept her career on track by casting her in his 2014 hit Interstellar.

"I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of," Hathaway says.

"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect," she continues, adding, "my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me."

"Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down," she maintains, vowing that to be an actor, "You have to stay bold" even if it can get you hurt.

"You're a daredevil. You're asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth [that]. And if it's not costing you anything, what are you really offering?" Anne expresses.

