Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and more going 'The Full Monty' in Fox special for cancer awareness

Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, James Van Der Beek, Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey are getting ready to bare it all for a good cause.

Inspired by the beloved, award-winning 1997 film, Fox's special The Real Full Monty is being billed as "an all-new two-hour special in which a daring group of male celebrities will volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research."

"Don't die of embarrassment. Get checked! That's the message behind The Real Full Monty special," black-ish vet Anderson declares in the announcement.

He adds, "I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That's our goal … so what are you waiting for!?"

According to Fox, viewers will join the stars "as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore, where they will bare all in front of a live audience."

Fox adds, "Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.