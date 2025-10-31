Ariana Grande, Jessica Lange and more join 'American Horror Story' season 13

Ariana Grande speaks during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025, in Elmont, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

The cast for American Horror Story season 13 has been revealed, and it features some familiar faces.

Ryan Murphy announced the cast of the 13th season of the horror series on Friday, which just so happened to be Halloween.

Ariana Grande has been cast in the new season of the FX anthology series, marking her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens a decade ago.

The lucky number 13th season of the show will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

This season marks a Scream Queens reunion, as both Roberts and Lourd acted alongside Grande in the comedy show.

Murphy made the casting announcement through a video shared to his Instagram. The video featured a black screen with the cast's names appearing in the signature American Horror Story font.

After all of the names were announced, the video referenced one of the most quoted lines of dialogue from the series, spoken by Roberts' character Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story: Coven.

"Surprise, b****. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," the video reads.

The video ends by telling fans they can expect the 13th season on Halloween in 2026.

