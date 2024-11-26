Ariana Grande watches 'Wicked' alongside her Nonna at hometown theater

Ariana Grande turned a Wicked screening into a family affair.

The star of the production took to Instagram on Monday to share that she flew to her hometown theater in Boca Raton, Florida, to see her new film with her grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande.

Ari posted a video of her grandmother taking in the movie which hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 22. The video shows her grandmother watching the film's rendition of the song "Popular," smiling and clapping at the song's conclusion.

"Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca," she continued, tagging Ethan Slater and her brother Frankie Grande.

In another photo, Ariana wrote, "Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly 'oh i LOVE that,'" tagging director Jon M. Chu.

Ari plays Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in the new film adaption of the Broadway classic.

In March, at the age of 98, Marjorie Grande became the oldest living person to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since the chart's inception in August 1958, thanks to her feature on Grande's song "ordinary things."

